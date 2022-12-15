Four thousand pounds of tagged triploid rainbow trout were released into Cachuma Lake Monday, representing the second of four plantings for the 2022-23 stocking season.

Santa Barbara County Parks, in cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, trucked in the load from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms Inc. in Paynes Creek and released fish ranging in size from half-pound “catchables” to eight-pound trophies.

“Cachuma Lake is one of the very few lakes that continues to have large trout plants," which Rich Tauber, local angler and professional Southern California fishing guide, said are double and triple the size of store-bought trout. "As soon as the fish hit the water, they immediately disperse to areas all over the lake in search of colder, deeper water. That doesn’t happen at all of the lakes."

Trout1.jpg

Tagged triploid rainbow trout are released into Cachuma Lake during the second of four plantings for the 2022-23 season.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0