Four people sustained minor injuries Friday in a collision with a tanker truck carrying fuel near the intersection of Mahoney and Black roads, although no spill occurred, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred at about 5:58 a.m., approximately one-and-a-half miles west of the Santa Maria Airport, according to CHP Officer Maria Barriga.
First responders included California Highway Patrol, Santa Maria Fire Department and two American Medical Response units.
Upon arrival, logs show that first responders located the fuel truck and the Dodge Neon, which sustained major front-end damage and needed to be towed.
An initial investigation showed that the tanker was traveling southbound on Black Road, north of Mahoney Road, with the Dodge Neon following behind and "going a little too fast," according to Barriga.
As the truck made a right-hand turn onto a dirt road, Barriga said the Dodge Neon was unable to slow down and broadsided the truck.
The four people in the Dodge Neon, including the female driver, were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for evaluation, according to Barriga. Barriga said the truck's driver was not injured.