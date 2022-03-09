Four people were injured after a wrong-way driver collided with several vehicles Tuesday along Highway 101 between Los Alamos and Buellton, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The sequence of events was reported at 7:44 p.m. and involved a wrong-way driver heading southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 101, first colliding with a vehicle just south of Alisos Canyon Road, CHP officials said.
The driver continued heading south in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 for several minutes until the second collision occurred near the Highway 101 and Highway 154 interchange.
At least three vehicles were damaged in the collisions, including a Toyota Tundra pickup truck, a Mazda CX-5 SUV and a box truck that leaked between 20 to 30 gallons of diesel fuel, according to the CHP. The spill did not impact any waterways, CHP officials added.
It's not clear at this point which vehicle was steered by the wrong-way driver, who was not identified but was arrested, according to the CHP.
Heavy extrication was required to remove the passengers from their vehicles. One critically injured passenger was transported to an area hospital via CalSTAR helicopter, while the remaining injured passengers were transported to a hospital via ground ambulance, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The collision shut down a 3-mile section of the northbound lanes of Highway 101 from Buellton for several hours, until it reopened shortly before 5 a.m., according to Caltrans.
A utility pole also was damaged and caught fire during the incident, CHP officials said.
Several emergency units responded to the crash scenes, including Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies, the CHP and fire and medic personnel.
The collision remains under investigation by the CHP.