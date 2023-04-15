47 Days to Rodeo ...
The 1963 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen, Rose Marie Souza of Guadalupe, was interviewed by Clarence Minetti, the Arena Director that year. Souza raised $11,000 for her organization that year, a new record at that time. The other candidates included Sally Carricaburu (Santa Ynez Valley Elks), Dianne Fitzsimmons (Orcutt), Hermana Granillo (Valley Spanish groups), Michael Hunter (Vandenberg Air Force Base, Point Arguello Missile Facility), Sandy Martin (Nipomo, Los Alamos, and Sisquoc), and Bonnie Norman (Santa Maria Rotary and Kiwanis clubs). The campaign collectively fundraised over $38,000.
