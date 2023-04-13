49 Days to Rodeo ...
The Cub Scout troop marches in formation during the 1949 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade. Thank you to the local Boy Scouts of America troops for your many decades of generous service. Each year the scouts can be seen in the parade carrying banners for our sponsors and participating bands. Be on the lookout to see the Cub Scouts helping again this year!
