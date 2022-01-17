Five people, including three children, were injured Monday following a vehicle rollover along Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel, according to a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

The incident was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. along the northbound lane of Highway 101, just south of the Highway 1 interchange and north of the tunnel, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

California Highway Patrol logs show that a black SUV rolled several times before coming to rest on the right-hand side of the road and that people were helping the occupants out of the vehicle.

Additionally, CHP units and Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene.

+2 Driver injured after vehicle rollover, fall down ravine near Hwy 1, Brown Road A 29-year-old male driver sustained critical injuries Wednesday after falling down a ravine following a vehicle rollover collision near the intersection of Brown Road and Highway 1, according to a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

Upon arrival, fire crews located the vehicle and its occupants, which included a person who was thrown from the vehicle, according to Bertucelli, adding that rain was reported in the area at the time of the crash.

Four people sustained critical injuries and one person received moderate injuries; one person was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via CalSTAR, while four others were transported there via ground ambulance, he added.

The incident temporarily backed up traffic in the northbound lane, although the roadway cleared shortly before 5:30 p.m., logs show.

No extrication from the vehicle was required. The incident is under investigation by the CHP.