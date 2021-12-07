Five people were injured in two separate vehicle collisions Tuesday near Los Alamos and Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The first incident was a four-vehicle collision reported shortly after 2 a.m. along Highway 154, approximately 1 mile east of Highway 101 near Los Olivos, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Four people sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. No extrication was required, according to Bertucelli.

The second incident was reported at 4:45 a.m. along the southbound side of Highway 101, just south of Alisos Canyon Road.

When firefighters arrived, they located a single vehicle that collided with a tree. Heavy extrication was used to remove the patient, who had sustained critical injuries and was treated on scene by fire personnel and paramedics before they were transported to the hospital, according to Bertucelli.

Both incidents are under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.