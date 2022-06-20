Crews on Monday contained a 50-gallon spill from a tractor-trailer carrying a nonhazardous fluid after the truck rolled over along Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The incident was reported at 6:49 a.m. as the truck traveled along Highway 101, just north of the tunnel, according to County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
Eliason said the truck's driver was not injured in the rollover.
California Highway Patrol officers, County Fire and sheriff's officials responded to the scene, logs show.
The truck was carrying diesel exhaust fluid, which spilled along Highway 101 after the truck rolled, according to Eliason. County Fire crews that arrived on scene contained the spill a short time later, he added. Diesel exhaust fluid, also known as AdBlue, is used to reduce emissions in diesel-powered engines.
Traffic restrictions were in place for a short time. In addition, Eliason said Caltrans has a lane closure in the immediate area.