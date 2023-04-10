52 Days to Rodeo ...
The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade features floats and bands from numerous local businesses and schools. The Ernest Righetti High School Marching Band has participated numerous times in the parade over the years. The high school opened in 1962 and was named after Ernest Righetti II, a stalwart member of the Central Coast community. He was a longtime member of the Elks Lodge and served as the Exalted Ruler from 1971 to 1972.
#righettihighschool #marchingband #sixties #santamaria #elksrodeoparade #smelksrodeo #rodeotradition #elksrec #80daycountdown