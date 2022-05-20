A 53-year-old mountain biker was flown to a Santa Barbara hospital Thursday after sustaining a traumatic injury on Orcutt Hill, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The incident was reported at 6:21 p.m. after the bicyclist fell while trail riding, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The patient, who was not identified, was located, treated and stabilized, then flown to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, according to Bertucelli.
Several units responded to the scene, including two engines and a Santa Barbara County Air Support helicopter.