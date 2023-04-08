54 Days to Rodeo ...
Tonight we will unveil this year’s Elks Rodeo Queen Candidates to the community. In preparation for the event this evening, we look back to the inception of the Queen Contest.
In 1947, General Chairman Leonard Petersen announced that C.C.M. Nielsen would head a new “Rodeo Queen” committee. Here is Susie McCartney of Betteravia, our very first Rodeo Queen! The other candidates who fundraised that year were Betty Lou Basquez of Orcutt, Michalla Grimmitte of Santa Maria, Lydia Guggia of Santa Maria, Freida Muscio of Casmalia, Leota Fern Waugh of rural Santa Maria, and Myrna Wood of Santa Maria. An estimated total of $1,900 was raised that first year.