Today is the last day to submit an entry form for Mutton Bustin’ at the 80th Anniversary of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo! Visit our website for more information and to submit an entry form. The event is open to all children ages 5 to 7, weighing under 60 pounds. We will draw 60 names from those who submit an entry form, and the chosen participants will be notified on Monday, April 10.
One of our brave mutton busters is holding tightly to his mutton (sheep) in this action shot from 2008. Mutton Bustin’ is one of the rodeo’s most loved events where local kids have the unique opportunity to participate in some real rodeo action.