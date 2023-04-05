57 Days to Rodeo ...
Here in 1975 a trick bull entertained us in the arena during the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo, as part of the top notch entertainment General Chairman Clarence Minetti had brought in. He always sought the best entertainers and celebrities to participate in our rodeo and parade. Minetti said, “I believe in doing what’s popular. Put on the best show that you can, get the best acts that you can, and do it first class”. We hope to honor Clarence by putting on a first class rodeo each and every year!
