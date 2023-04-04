58 Days to Rodeo ...
Cindy Rosser, daughter of Cotton and Linda, is a staple in the rodeo community. She has been involved in all aspects of rodeo, including rodeo production. Rosser trained many horses to jump through paper, a birthday cake, rings of fire, and a Liberty Bell (as she did in the 1975 Santa Maria Elks Parade). We are proud to have hosted Rosser at our rodeo since around 1969. Her list of accomplishments and awards is significant, and includes California Circuit Barrel Racing Champion in 1982 and a 2023 Ram National Finals Rodeo Secretary to name a few. Thank you Cindy for all you’ve done for our annual rodeo and for being a huge part of our Elks Rodeo family!
#parade #libertybell #cindyrosser #PRCA #flyingurodeo #seventies #santamaria #smelksrodeo #rodeotradition #elksrec #80daycountdown