A 58-year-old Lompoc man killed Monday in a solo vehicle crash near Highway 135 and Clark Avenue in Orcutt was identified Friday by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Coroner's Bureau identified Fred Perry Jr., who was killed when his vehicle overturned shortly after 11:30 p.m. near the intersection, according to sheriffs spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department firefighters and California Highway Patrol officials responded to a 911 call of a vehicle rollover near the intersection and upon arrival, located a 2001 Mercedes Benz.

An initial investigation by the California Highway Patrol determined that the Mercedes Benz was traveling northbound on Highway 135, just south of Clark Avenue.

For unknown reasons, the Mercedes left the roadway and traveled down an embankment before it onto Clark Avenue, according to CHP Officer Carlton Streebel.

In the process, Perry was ejected from his vehicle, Streebel added. A CHP report indicated he was not wearing his seatbelt and sustained blunt force trauma to the head.

County Fire personnel declared Perry dead at the scene. No other injures were reported.

Whether drug or alcohol use was involved has not been determined, but the collision is under investigation by the CHP, according to Streebel.