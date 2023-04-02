60 Days to Rodeo ...
Dr. Ben Krazy, stage name for Duane Reichert, participated as rodeo clown for the 1994 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. Dr. Krazy was famous for his clown acts involving an “ersatz ambulance”, animals, magic, and humor. Reichert has performed for an estimated 6 million rodeo fans and logged over 1 million miles on the rodeo circuit over 40 years of top-tier entertainment. Thank you Duane for entertaining us and protecting our cowboys for all those years!
