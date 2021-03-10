8 vehicles involved in multiple collisions on Hwy 154 due to icy weather; 5-year-old injured

Multiple collisions involving eight vehicles along Highway 154 were reported Wednesday, resulting in a temporary road closure and at least two injuries, including one to a 5-year-old, following reports of snow and hail on the ground.

Several collisions were reported at Cold Spring Bridge at approximately 10:30 a.m., with at least one collision occurring at each end of the bridge, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, who added that 2 inches of hail and snow were reported at the time.

Two people sustained minor injuries, including a 5-year-old who suffered facial injuries in a collision on the bridge involving a motorhome and a black sedan.

Another incident involved a vehicle that reported over the side of Highway 154, just west of Paradise Road, at about the same time, although it's unknown if anyone was injured.

Emergency units responded to the scene, including from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol and the U.S. Forest Service, with crews still on scene, according to Bertucelli.

Caltrans District 5 officials reopened a portion of Highway 154 between Highway 246 and Highway 192 shortly before 1:30 p.m. after ordering it closed shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to spokesman Jim Shivers.

The causes of the collisions are under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

