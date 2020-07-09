80 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, highest number to date in Santa Barbara County
alert
Santa Barbara County

80 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, highest number to date in Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department on Thursday announced the highest number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 to date, with 80 individuals now being treated in local facilities.

Of the 80 patients hospitalized, 23 are in the ICU. 

Almost 48% of the county's 720 total hospital beds are occupied, according to county metric data for Wednesday, the most recent figures released. The percentage, however, includes both COVID-19 patients and non-COVID-19 patients. 

Health officials also confirmed an additional 67 COVID-19 cases Thursday. 

The county's case total is now 3,868, with 340 cases still active, according to county data.

Of the 67 additional cases announced Thursday, 33 are in Santa Maria and 13 are in Santa Barbara, with a handful of cases also confirmed in Lompoc, unincorporated North County, Santa Ynez Valley, Goleta and the unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Santa Maria continues to hold the highest number of cases in the county, with 1,601 total cases confirmed and 189 cases still active. Sixteen individuals have died, including 10 residents who died due to a coronavirus outbreak at Country Oaks Care Center. 

The area with the next-highest case count is Santa Barbara with 437 cases, according to county data.

In the community of Orcutt, 111 total cases have been confirmed with 15 still active. No deaths have been confirmed.

Lompoc has seen a total of 206 cases with 24 still active. Four residents have died.

The Santa Ynez Valley has a total of 30 cases with nine still active, and no deaths confirmed in the area.

The Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc saw a small uptick in cases Thursday, with a total of 998 cases confirmed thus far but only one still active. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

+4
Lompoc sisters surprised by Lin-Manuel Miranda during appearance on 'Good Morning America'
Local News

Lompoc sisters surprised by Lin-Manuel Miranda during appearance on 'Good Morning America'

  • Updated

The Simmons sisters were featured during Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s Good Morning America in a segment that they thought was to spotlight a song they wrote as part of the Hamilton Education Program, a school-based initiative led by the producers of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton.” What they didn’t know was that the segment would conclude with them interacting directly with Lin-Manuel Miranda, the writer-producer who created and starred in “Hamilton.”

Lompoc car dealership looks to support ailing employee with sales event
Local News

Lompoc car dealership looks to support ailing employee with sales event

  • Updated

RocketTown Honda, at 1224 North H St., kicked off its summer sales event last week with live entertainment and special deals. This year’s promotion carries added significance for the dealership, which is donating a portion of proceeds from vehicle sales during the event to a fund that was established to support Ron Hirzel, a 20-year employee who suffered a stroke in March and has been unable to return to work since.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News