805 UndocuFund announced it has been awarded a $10,000 grant by the Fund for Santa Barbara to support its advocacy for including Central Coast undocumented workers in long-term local and state disaster relief and recovery policies.
Grant funds will allow 805 UndocuFund to build partnerships and consolidate lessons learned in disaster relief with other local and state grassroots immigrant-serving organizations that responded to the COVID 19 pandemic, wildfires and other disasters, a spokesman said.
The organization distributed one-time emergency cash assistance to undocumented residents affected by crises but excluded from federal disaster relief and other social safety networks, the spokesman said.
Maria Melo, executive director of 805 UndocuFund, said the impacts on immigrants from being excluded from federal disaster relief and social safety nets are compounded by such factors as low-wage jobs, language accessibility barriers, fear of local authorities and housing insecurity.
Melo said 805 UndocuFund will use the money to look at what’s been learned in disaster relief and fight for policy change.
Since its creation in 2018, the organization has raised, case-managed and distributed over $8 million to more than 17,000 Central Coast undocumented residents affected by disasters.