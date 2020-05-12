805 Undocufund sends out first round of stimulus checks to undocumented families

"That’s nowhere near enough to provide substantial relief to undocumented families. Although our organization is very proud and thankful that California is leading the way, there needs to be other efforts to provide relief," Gaona-Macedo said.

In many ways, he said, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted larger systemic inequities faced by undocumented immigrants, such as the lack of available disaster aid. Ultimately, it should not be the 805 Undocufund or other organizations meeting this lack of assistance, but the state and federal government, he said.

"It shouldn’t be up to nonprofits. We need a system of change so we can provide more financial assistance," Gaona-Macedo said.

Along with requesting donations from various foundations, organizers have called on individuals to donate portions of their stimulus checks from the federal government, CAUSE spokesperson Abraham Melendrez said.

"We are doing small local campaigns in cities and regions to encourage those who are able to donate some of the money from their federal checks to the 805 Undocufund. We have had some big community members in the region donate," Melendrez said.