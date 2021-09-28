Central Coast disaster relief organization 805Undocufund provided over $5 million in aid to undocumented residents during the pandemic. Now, new leadership want to expand the organization's work by helping immigrant communities prepare for future disasters.

The 805Undocufund board selected Ventura resident and longtime nonprofit and government professional Maria Melo for the role of executive director after launching the search for a potential candidate in July.

The fund, managed collectively by Future Leaders of America, the McCune Foundation, Central Coast Alliance United for A Sustainable Economy (CAUSE) and Mixteco Indigena Community Organization Project (MICOP), was created in 2018 to aid to those affected by the Thomas fire and Montecito mudslides, along with later disasters such as the Woolsey, Hill, Easy and Maria fires.