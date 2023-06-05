Santa Maria will have to wait 360 or so days for the rodeo to come back around.
The 80th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo wrapped up with its traditional afternoon finale Sunday, ending a four-day run of fast-paced action in the arena.
The rodeo drew thousands to the grounds off Santa Maria Way near Highway 101 from Thursday through Sunday.
The 80th edition of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade wrapped up at the Elks Unocal Event Center on Sunday.
The 61st annual Beard-A-Reno Contest was held Saturday as festivities for the 80th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo are heating up.
A nightly rodeo dedication gives Elks Rec the chance to let the world know just how much these individuals' commitment has meant over the years.
The Cowboy Up Carnival will be June 3, from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 each or $500 for a table of 10 with dinner included. Tickets can be purchased online at goldencircleofchampions.com.
On Friday night, June 2, Rylie Halsell will be in the Elks Unocal Event Center arena to pass the torch to one of six new queen hopefuls.
Memorial Day services took place Monday in Santa Maria honoring veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice at the Santa Maria Cemetery and the E…
Local media members and rodeo sponsors gathered to learn the way of the rodeo by attending the return of Clown College Tuesday. Participants w…
Santa Maria Elks Rodeo is back on the air: 'We get to bring the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo to the world'
If you can’t make it out to the 80th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo, you’ll have the chance to watch it on television.
The Parade rolls off at 10 a.m. but the participants will assemble much earlier.
Junior barrelman Chael Silva is Golden in the arena: 'I’m a good rodeo clown. That’s what I want to do'
Chael Silva is back for his second go-round at the 80th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.
Local wines are gaining in popularity every year, and the Central Coast – especially the Santa Maria Valley – is known and celebrated nationwide.
Nevada Rohwedder, 11, a sixth-grader at Alice Shaw Elementary, is back for her second year as the Elks’ Miss Mini Rodeo.
“I always love coming to Santa Maria. It’s such a great city and great rodeo,” said Bob Tallman. “I’ve been coming here since I was a student at Cal Poly back in the 1960s.”
Without a doubt, the most impactful program sponsored by the annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo is its annual Rodeo Queen campaign, and this year’s – the Elks’ 80th – promises to be even better.
Olivia and Keith Bugal are the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade grand marshals – and they are both rocket scientists.
Get your boots, belt buckles and hats ready. This weekend, Santa Maria is home to all things rodeo.
Michaela Jamison was crowned rodeo queen during Friday night’s second performance of the 80th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.
The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo has a new Queen in Michaela Jamison of VTC Enterprises. A coronation took place Friday night with Jamison winning t…