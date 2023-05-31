The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade returns Saturday 80 years strong, with musical entries, long-time local favorites and rodeo royalty cruising the traditional route down Broadway.
“I love to showcase the creativity and organizations and kids. We’re a very diverse community, and this parade has a tradition of demonstrating that,” said Elks Rodeo Parade Chairman Jaime Flores.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. and runs from Mill Street to Enos Drive. A street fair in the parking lot at 1321 S. Broadway kicks off immediately after the parade.
The Elks Rodeo events were childhood highlights for Flores, a locally born and raised third-generation Santa Marian and 13-year Elks member now serving his second year as chair of the headline event.
“This was our main thing as a kid being able to go and see all the rodeo acts and parade entries. When I was asked to consider taking over, I thought, ‘How awesome would it be to say I get to run that kind of scene.’ It’s one of the biggest community events. I love the Elks, and I love doing stuff for the community,” Flores said.
He’s joined the ranks of long-time volunteers like Rick Luccio, who marks his 52nd year announcing for the rodeo this year. The parade has served as his Saturday morning vocal warmup for more than 30 of those years.
“He’s one of those guys who has all the stories you could ever look for,” Flores said.
The Elks have rounded up 105 entries for the spectacle. They include close to a dozen musical entries from marching bands to mariachi, nonprofit organizations, youth groups, rodeo royalty, dignitaries, and the return of Michael Clayton’s beloved award-winning float and crowd-favorite Shriner’s International.
“I’m also excited to see new entries coming out, like the Santa Maria Archery Club, to see what they bring to the parade, it being their first year and the 80th anniversary. It’s pretty significant,” Flores said.
Equestrian entries range from the mini horses of Waller Park to high-energy charros and regal rides of Kings County Sheriff’s Posse.
“This parade is a great way to let people see they were able to salvage the pony rides in the park, that they’re still there and open for business,” Flores said.
Grand Marshals Keith and Olivia Bugal are being honored with their special seats on the parade route in thanks for decades of philanthropy.
“They’re Elks volunteers, involved at Oasis Senior Center, Circle of Champions. They’re a great couple, always out and about supporting local business. And we like to say they’re our favorite grandparents,” Flores said.
Other dignitaries in the parade line-up include 8-year-old Junior Grand Marshal Giovanni Caicco, who will ride in one of the classic cars provided by his parents, Joe and Julie Caicco of Santa Maria BBQ Outfitters and American Industrial.
Parade entries will also feature Santa Maria Elks Lodge Citizen of the Year John Hochleutner, president at Pacific Petroleum of California and a Santa Maria Valley native. Raised on one of the coast’s last dairy farms, Hochleutner has been a strong supporter of youth agricultural programs including FFA, 4-H and Santa Barbara County Fair livestock auction.
Among myriad other philanthropic efforts, the 43-year member of Santa Maria Elks Club has also helped support the annual rodeo and queen competition, youth sports throughout the community as well as Cruising for Life.
Elk of the Year Doug Shearer may have to be dragged away from his beloved Elks BBQ pit, where he’s known to serve as crew chief, to take to the parade entry that honors him this year.
And tops on the floats will be this year’s Elks Rodeo Queen candidates: Paige Beal (Noontime Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria); Michaela Jamison (VTC Enterprises); Courtney Lauderdale (Black Student Union); Adrena Longoria (Northern Santa Barbara County United Way); Brisa Lopez (Cuyama Valley Exchange Club); and Justine Lopez (Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe).
“This parade is a big undertaking. There are so many moving pieces to this. I’m proud of the volunteers who have worked together to continue this tradition for the community,” Flores said.