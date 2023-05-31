The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade returns Saturday 80 years strong, with musical entries, long-time local favorites and rodeo royalty cruising the traditional route down Broadway.

“I love to showcase the creativity and organizations and kids. We’re a very diverse community, and this parade has a tradition of demonstrating that,” said Elks Rodeo Parade Chairman Jaime Flores.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. and runs from Mill Street to Enos Drive. A street fair in the parking lot at 1321 S. Broadway kicks off immediately after the parade.

