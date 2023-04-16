Santa Ynez Valley Airport Day is set to take flight Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Santa Ynez tarmac, featuring dozens of aircraft on display and aviation educational opportunities for the whole family.
Admittance and parking is free of charge to members of the public.
The event, hosted by Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 491, will also offer free intro flights to youth 8-17 years of age starting at 9 a.m. The flight intro includes an aviation ground school prior to takeoff and information on aviation scholarships and careers.
Flying is weather dependent, event organizers noted.
During the 20-minute flight with an experienced pilot, young crew members will have the opportunity to view the area from a pilot's perspective, learn about the aerodynamics of flight, and how the instruments, controls and flight surfaces provide accurate control of the aircraft, according to an association spokesman.
Parents must be present for youth to fly, and advance registration is required, and can be submitted online at youngeaglesday.org/?2999.
According to Bill Krauch, chair of Airport Day, approximately 1,000 people attended last year's event, "and we expect the same for this year," he said.
Ahead of the event, students between the ages of 14 to 17 are invited to apply for flight training scholarships to be awarded during the Airport Day event.
The scholarship will be applied to flight training to be conducted at the Santa Ynez Valley Airport by an authorized flight instructor or flight school in an appropriately certified powered aircraft or glider, according to airport officials.
Scholarship requirements include:
- Training must be conducted during the summer break, between June and September 2023;
- Training must take place in its entirety during a 30-day period as recent experience in flight training maximizes learning success;
- The scholarship amount may also provide the opportunity for a well-motivated student to fly solo depending on level of proficiency as determined by officials;
- Applicants must reside within the area served by the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District.
To apply, applicants must complete a scholarship application and submit a maximum 500-word essay that details the student's need for training, as well as their experiences and aspirations. Three letters of recommendation from adults — such as a teacher, pastor, close family friend, aeronautical professional — must also be submitted. At least one letter must be penned by an educator.
Selected scholarship finalists must be available for a one-hour interview leading up to Airport Day.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.