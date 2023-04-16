Imagination takes flight at Airport Day in Santa Ynez
Santa Ynez Airport Day visitors crowd around a 1951 Cessna L-19 as owner Scott Loepkey explains the history of the former Army search and rescue aircraft in this 2018 file photo. The event returns for its eighth year on May 20.

 Mike Hodgson, Staff

Santa Ynez Valley Airport Day is set to take flight Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Santa Ynez tarmac, featuring dozens of aircraft on display and aviation educational opportunities for the whole family.

Admittance and parking is free of charge to members of the public.

The event, hosted by Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 491, will also offer free intro flights to youth 8-17 years of age starting at 9 a.m. The flight intro includes an aviation ground school prior to takeoff and information on aviation scholarships and careers.

