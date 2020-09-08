'A lot of unfinished challenges': Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne focused on infrastructure, quality of life in re-election bid

When Jenelle Osborne made the decision to enter local politics in 2016 by running for a seat on the Lompoc City Council, she said she was motivated by encouragement from community members and a desire to bring about real positive change for the city.
Although she succeeded in that campaign and was elected mayor just two years later, Osborne noted this month that those motivations are not only still present but have grown even stronger.
It’s because of them, particularly during a year that has been dominated both locally and nationally by health crises and social unrest, that Osborne said she felt obligated to seek another two-year term in the mayor’s seat.
“There are a lot of unfinished challenges that I’d like to see through,” she said.
A large part of Osborne’s 2020 platform is focused on community and improving infrastructure to foster racial and economic equity within the city as it attempts to rebound from the hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Osborne, who is running against Councilman Victor Vega in the Nov. 3 election, said she believes her leadership could be especially vital in helping Lompoc move forward.
“I think it’s critical that the community really choose the kind of people and personality they want representing the city,” she said. “The job of mayor is really to be a community advocate for the city, for the residents and for the businesses. Is that person a bridge builder? Is it someone who listens and tries to bring everyone to the table that could potentially create success? Or is it an individual who is looking behind them, wishing for things that used to be, and pointing out failures and doesn’t see the ability for our community to succeed?”
Osborne, who runs her own event-planning and organization-services business, said she’d like to start improving Lompoc’s quality of life by coming up with solutions to spruce up and maintain the city’s parks, and by investing in programs and activities for youth that could keep them away from negative influences.
One of the ways that Osborne previously envisioned funding such programs was through the 1% sales tax increase that she repeatedly pushed for, and that was overwhelmingly approved by voters in March.
While Osborne advocated for at least some of that anticipated additional revenue to be used for parks and other improvements, like public safety upgrades, the majority of the City Council ultimately disagreed with her and chose to earmark most of it to pay down the city’s unfunded liability to CalPERS, the state’s public employee pension system.
That was one of many contentious decisions made by the council over the past four years, and it continued a trend of Osborne frequently being on the losing side of those battles.
Osborne, who was also the most vocal critic on the dais of the cut-heavy biennial budget that was approved by the City Council last summer, said she’s hopeful this year’s election will bring about changes to the City Council makeup, in addition to her re-election. (The lone contested City Council race this year will see District 4 incumbent Jim Mosby go up against challenger Jeremy Ball.)
Throughout the 2019 budget process, Osborne often butted heads with other members of the City Council over their willingness to ignore and/or not accept recommendations from members of city staff. Osborne said she’d like to see the governing body focus more on listening to and working in partnership with the staffers, most of whom have undergone specific training and education.
“That’s the critical part — does the community want micromanagers who are turning over every rock and looking at every detail and professing to be authority on subject matters, or do they want leadership?” she said.
Among the many infrastructure improvements Osborne said she’d like to see is a citywide broadband network.
She noted that the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the need for improved community access to high-speed internet, particularly with many adults and children now working and/or schooling from home.
“You’ve got some families with four kids trying to do different schedules with Zoom meetings, and they don’t have the luxury of buying additional bandwidth,” she said. “That’s a danger for our community in the modern era, of not providing something that is equitable and accessible for all. I really see broadband as a utility that we need to explore improving and being competitive with commercial enterprises, like Comcast.”
Osborne said she’s also in favor of upgrading equipment for the Lompoc Police Department and exploring ways to build stronger relationships between the community and its police force. As an example, she said she’d like to work with Santa Barbara County to bring increased mental health services to the city, so that those responsibilities won’t fall to what she feels is an already overburdened police department.
“Not making public safety that kind of priority and not putting the investment in means we have already defunded a department that has been asked to do a lot more than they should,” she said, referencing a call by some community members to defund or redirect resources away from the Police Department.
More than anything, Osborne said she’d like to see Lompoc have a louder and more united voice when it comes to working with state, county and federal agencies for the betterment of the community.
A group of Central Coast community members and advocates recently joined together to advocate for increased opportunity at Vandenberg Air Force Base, a push that Osborne cited as an example of Lompoc working to help itself.
She said she’s hopeful the next iteration of the City Council will be one that works more closely together for the benefit of everyone.
“That’s the kind of council I want to see us become — the type that doesn’t fight but, rather, builds those relationships that improve our status at the table, instead of always being on the menu,” she said.
