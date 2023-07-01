A dirt road leads to a black gate that, once opened, brings a rush of fresh air. At this time of year, visitors are surrounded by the Central Coast's prominent green hills. Eventually they'll be accompanied by retired race horses that bring companionship and opportunity.

For veterans that have experienced the trauma of war first-hand, this ranch in Nipomo is becoming something of a sanctuary. 

Elite Vocations, a new nonprofit based in Nipomo, has a fresh take on therapy. The organization has opened its gates at Solid Rock Ranch and provides local military veterans with a chance to make significant lifestyle changes to forge a fresh start.

