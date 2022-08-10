 Skip to main content
A positive attitude can go a long way, says Julia Ramirez-Gallaga

Ramirez-Gallaga
With support from family, Julia Ramirez-Gallaga is committed to staying healthy after cancer treatment.

 Ivette Peralta, Contributor

As a 45 year-old stage 2 breast cancer survivor, Julia Ramirez-Gallaga is confident that having a positive attitude can go a long way.

"Although finding out I had cancer right in the middle of my work shift was one of the hardest things I have had to endure, I knew I could not afford to give up," said Ramirez-Gallaga, a single mother of two teenage boys who worked in the fields packing freshly picked lettuce to provide for them.

"After hearing the news and seeing a gray cloud over me, my next thought was 'if I die, what would happen to my children?'" she said. "I knew I had to be strong for them."

