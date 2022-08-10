A positive attitude can go a long way, says Julia Ramirez-Gallaga

As a 45 year-old stage 2 breast cancer survivor, Julia Ramirez-Gallaga is confident that having a positive attitude can go a long way.
"Although finding out I had cancer right in the middle of my work shift was one of the hardest things I have had to endure, I knew I could not afford to give up," said Ramirez-Gallaga, a single mother of two teenage boys who worked in the fields packing freshly picked lettuce to provide for them.
"After hearing the news and seeing a gray cloud over me, my next thought was 'if I die, what would happen to my children?'" she said. "I knew I had to be strong for them."
Ramirez-Gallaga said that fortunately, during her cancer treatment at Mission Hope, the staff's support gave her hope and helped her stay focused on her treatment.
"As soon as I disclosed that I was a single mother who had to stop working due to my side effects of chemotherapy, they provided me with financial aid to help pay rent," she said.
Mission Hope's staff also facilitated Ramirez-Gallaga's access to physiological therapy.
"I had never been to therapy, but it sure saved my life," she said. "During chemotherapy treatment, there were times when I experienced severe physical pain in my body, and I struggled to keep a positive mindset. Dark thoughts invaded my mind, but therapy gave me the strength I needed," she added.
To those who may be facing a similar experience, she reminds them that "attitude is key."
"I know that when someone hears the word cancer, it is easy to think that you will die, but if you reach out for help to Mission Hope, they will be there to help you and remind you of the strong warrior that you are," Ramirez-Gallaga said.
She said her children and mother have also been beacons of support and motivation.
"My children stepped up and became my caretakers when I needed them most," she said. "My mom was always there to take me to appointments and feed me. She is also a strong single mother and my biggest role model," Ramirez-Gallaga said.
She also shared that her brothers would call her frequently during her recovery to check on her.
"The love and support I received fueled me with energy to keep going," she added.
Ramirez-Gallaga is grateful for completing her cancer treatment in February of this year and is hopeful for the future.
"I want to fully recover, maintain my healthy eating habits, and return to work, so I can help my children achieve a better future," she said.
She also shared what she said is some important advice for everyone.
"Please, don't be afraid to go to your doctor for your annual physical wellness check-ups, and stay consistent with your regular breast self-exams. By being proactive, you can prevent a tragedy."