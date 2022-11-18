Local seniors take part in a cycling class held at the Solvang Senior Center each week. The center is campaigning to register all local seniors as members to help cover the cost of construction of a new facility that will accommodate double the membership.
Solvang Senior Center is raising money to help build a larger facility to accommodate a growing senior membership.
Len Wood, Staff file
The Solvang Senior Center is setting a goal to expand its membership to include every local senior citizen in an effort to fortify community and combat social isolation often experienced by the senior population.
“Some seniors in our community see very few people except when they come to the Center,” said Center Executive Director Ellen Albertoni. “Whether dining in or picking up lunch, borrowing a book or attending one of our many weekly classes, our members rely on us all year long and especially during the holidays.”
While the holiday season is known to be a time for connecting with loved ones, Alberton said that sadly, not all senior citizens experience the same joy, and that it can be a lonely time when family is unable to visit.
The CDC reports that social isolation is associated with an increased risk of dementia by approximately 50%, as well as higher rates of depression and anxiety.
People who have more social connections live longer, are healthier, and are less likely to be depressed, according to the National Academy of Sciences, and the center is offering a place of solace for seniors to experience camaraderie through community classes, programs and resources.
With construction of a new facility set to break ground in spring of 2023 after an initial fundraising goal of $3 million was met through community support, double the capacity and programming is expected to open up at the center, allowing for added membership capacity, Albertoni said.
“The new building allows us to nearly double our current space for programs and services as well as provide a much-needed community space for meetings and events,” she noted.
However, before that all can come to fruition, a second fundraising phase to generate $100,000 is required.
“Due to the significant impact inflation has had on the cost of building materials since we first set our fundraising goal, we are continuing to raise additional funds to ensure all costs associated with completion of the building and furnishings have been covered,” said Senior Center campaign co-chair Tom Olmsted. “Our goal is to build the brand-new center without incurring debt.”
In an effort to fill the financial gap, the center is planning several events in 2023 and asking for community support — that includes becoming a member.
Albertoni explained that with a population of over 1,800 residents that are 65 years or older in Solvang alone, surpassing the $100,000 goal could simply be accomplished through annual membership dues of $40 per person.
“Our goal is to have every senior in Solvang — even more, the Santa Ynez Valley — join the Solvang Senior Center by the end of next year,” Albertoni said. “By joining the center, or gifting a membership to a senior you know, we can increase engagement as well as a sense of community.”
The new center is estimated to be completed in the spring of 2024.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.