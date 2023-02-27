Locals on Thursday were greeted by a 48-foot patriotic exhibit on wheels making its way across America to honor those who serve in the U.S. military and those who paid the ultimate price for freedom.
The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit made an inaugural stop in Lompoc and welcomed 99 visiting patriots and nine Vietnam veterans, according to mobile exhibit manager Trish Coleman Gardner, who described the one-day visit as a "great event."
"You have a very patriotic community," she said.
The truck parked in the lot at Lompoc Theatre to showcase its 24-person indoor screening room that features three interactive computers playing videos with the purpose of educating visitors about the mission of Wreaths Across America, and honoring visiting veterans with a ceremonial wreath pin.
The nonprofit's mission is to: REMEMBER fallen U.S. veterans, HONOR those who serve, and TEACH future generations the value of their freedoms.
The same exhibit made a stop in 27 states and held 165 events in 2022, according to Coleman Gardner, and is headed to Arizona in March and New Mexico and southern Colorado in April, according to the posted travel schedule.
Rancho Purisima Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) chapter member Deni Overton, a longtime resident who coordinated the patriotic exhibit's inaugural visit to Lompoc, said locals who missed the opportunity may have to wait.
"With over 3,000 locations, it can be a long wait and probably won't happen anytime soon again," said Overton. "We had requested the [Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit] our first year that we did Wreaths (2021), but it is quite a wait for it to come close."
Overton said the liaison between DAR and Wreaths "took notice of what a good job we did our first year and got us on the tour through California that just happened."
Visits from the exhibit precede National Wreaths Across America Day, celebrated on Dec. 16, when wreath-laying ceremonies are held at Arlington National Cemetery and at more than 3,700 additional locations throughout the 50 states, at sea and abroad.
Cities across America, including Lompoc, coordinate with the organization to honor their fallen on Dec. 16, laying wreaths on gravestones.
The local DAR chapter each year since 2021 has coordinated with Wreath's to hold a special wreath-laying ceremony to honor hundreds of veterans buried at Lompoc Cemetery.
According to the Wreaths Across America website, 380 wreaths so far have been sponsored for the gravesites of Lompoc veterans, with 420 to be sponsored by year's end.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.