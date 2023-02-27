Locals on Thursday were greeted by a 48-foot patriotic exhibit on wheels making its way across America to honor those who serve in the U.S. military and those who paid the ultimate price for freedom.

The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit made an inaugural stop in Lompoc and welcomed 99 visiting patriots and nine Vietnam veterans, according to mobile exhibit manager Trish Coleman Gardner, who described the one-day visit as a "great event."

"You have a very patriotic community," she said.

