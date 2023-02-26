Lompoc AARP Foundation IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers is providing free tax preparation services to all taxpayers now through Friday, April 14.
The 2022 tax deadline is Tuesday, April 18, with a filing extension granted by the IRS to residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo as part of a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declaration that offers tax relief to those California counties affected by the recent winter storms.
Members of the community are invited to drop off tax documents on Mondays or Fridays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Dick DeWees Senior Center, 1120 West Ocean Ave., Lompoc.