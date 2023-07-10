Members of the public are invited to attend a special community reception honoring the 2023 Pedal the Pacific team, which consists of a dozen college students from across the country biking 1,700 miles from Seattle to San Diego to raise funds and awareness about human trafficking.
The deadline to RSVP is Wednesday, July 12.
The event, which is hosted by the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center (NCRCCPC), will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn on Monday, July 17, and will include an informational program and light dinner starting at 6 p.m.
Ahead of the reception, event collaborators, American Association of University Women (AAUW) Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch will hold a general meeting at 5:30 p.m., which the public also is invited to attend.
According to Lucy Thoms-Harrington, 2023-2024 Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of AAUW president, human trafficking is a growing crisis in the country and disproportionally impacts women and girls.
"The work by this Pedal the Pacific team of female college students from across the country who are biking the entire West Coast to raise funds and awareness, speaks to their commitment and dedication to ending human trafficking," said Thoms-Harrington. "AAUW is proud to stand with the NCRCCPC and the Pedal the Pacific team in recognizing this vital work.”
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.