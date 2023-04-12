Alma Rosa Winery hosting walk for mental health awareness
Alma Rosa Winery on Saturday, July 22, will host its fourth Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction walk to raise awareness and funds for mental health research and treatment.
Members of the community are invited to walk a 4.5-mile course that includes three rigorous quarter-mile inclines across Alma Rosa's 628-acre estate located in Santa Barbara County's Sta. Rita Hills near Buellton. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy a glass of wine and other non-alcoholic refreshments at the top of the estate, while taking in the sweeping hilltop views of the region.
One hundred percent of funds raised will benefit the One Mind and the Mental Wellness Center of Santa Barbara. In addition, Bob and Barb Zorich, owners of Alma Rosa, will be matching donations dollar for dollar, and up to $35,000 for each charity, for a total of $70,000, an event spokeswoman said.
The cost to register for the walk is $55 per person and donations are welcomed. Tickets for a private luncheon will also be available for purchase.
Registration is open through July 21, and can be completed at runsignup.com/Race/CA/Buellton/PeaceofMind10000StepsintheRightDirection.
She noted that over the last three years, Alma Roas has raised over $545,000 for mental health organizations.
For more information about Alma Rosa Winery and the event, go to www.almarosawinery.com.
Did you attend Woodstock?
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts will stop through Santa Barbara May 1 and 2 to gather countless stories of those who attended the once-in-a-lifetime music festival, the original Woodstock Music and Art Fair in August 1969.
Did you go to Woodstock? Do you know someone who did? Bethel Woods wants to hear from you.
The Bethel Woods Center of the Arts, which is located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival, is traveling the country to collect and preserve stories from those who experienced Woodstock firsthand.
According to the announcement, the traveling museum has been collecting oral histories from around the country, and will stop by Santa Barbara.
Museum curators will be available on both days from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., in 90-minute intervals. Appointments are now open.
Locals interested in sharing their stories and anecdotes of peace, love and music at Woodstock are invited to email oralhistory@bethelwoodscenter.org to schedule an interview, or send their information to the Bethel Woods Center website at www.bethelwoodscenter.org/woodstock-oral-history-initiative
Fish Derby set at Cachuma Lake
The Neal Taylor Nature Center is set to host the 26th Fish Derby fundraiser at Cachuma Lake Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16, with more than $5,000 in cash prizes to be awarded to participating anglers of all ages.
Prizes will be awarded in categories of crappie, bass, catfish, trout and carp catches, according to the rules.
The center also announced that the prize pool has been increased this year to ensure more participants have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes that include fishing gear and merchandise, as well as cash.
Derby fishing begins at 6 a.m. Saturday, April 15, and ends at noon April 16. A flare will be fired at the harbor to start the derby on Saturday and to end the derby on Sunday.
According to the derby rules, contestants must fish in Cachuma Lake during the tournament hours and may fish from shore at any time during the derby, including Saturday night.
The event will take place rain or shine, according to organizers.
A discount on registration is available to adults who sign up before April 1. Mailed registration forms postmarked before April 1 are $35, and $40 after April 1. The cost for on-site registrations from April 14-16 is $45. Registration for youths age 4 to 15 is $10.
In addition, all anglers 16 years and older must have a fishing license to participate. As an option, licenses can be purchased on-site at the marina.
During the derby, anglers and the general public are invited to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes. Tickets can be purchased starting at noon Friday, April 14, through the weekend, until noon Sunday.
Winning tickets will be drawn at the Sunday awards program, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Fireside Theater. Raffle winners need not be present.
Registration forms for the competition are available at Cachuma Lake Park's entry gate, the general store, marina, Nature Center and local businesses.
To receive information and a registration form in the mail, leave a message name and address on the center's hotline at 805-693-8381, or visit www.TroutDerby.org.
Free tax assistance offered
Free tax preparation assistance is being offered to local residents who are low- and moderate-income taxpayers.
The Tax-Aide program, which is sponsored by the AARP Foundation and Internal Revenue Service, focuses on assisting older adults during this time of year and also welcomes taxpayers of all ages.
Tax return services will be prepared in person by volunteers who are certiﬁed by the IRS on Mondays and Fridays at the Solvang Senior Center, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang.
The period of operation will be Feb. 3 to April 14, between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m.
The 2022 tax deadline is Tuesday, April 18, with a filing extension granted by the IRS to residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties as part of a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declaration that offers tax relief to those California counties affected by recent winter storms. AARP, however, will not be offering filing services beyond April 14.
All necessary COVID-19 protocols will be observed at appointments.
Tax clients should bring 2021 tax returns, all 2022 tax documents from both the IRS and Franchise Tax Board, social security cards and photo IDs.
Assistance is by appointment and can be scheduled by calling the Solvang Senior Center at 805-688-3793.