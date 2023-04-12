Alma Rosa Winery hosting walk for mental health awareness 

Alma Rosa Winery on Saturday, July 22, will host its fourth Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction walk to raise awareness and funds for mental health research and treatment. 

Members of the community are invited to walk a 4.5-mile course that includes three rigorous quarter-mile inclines across Alma Rosa's 628-acre estate located in Santa Barbara County's Sta. Rita Hills near Buellton. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy a glass of wine and other non-alcoholic refreshments at the top of the estate, while taking in the sweeping hilltop views of the region.

