Marlon Wayans performs at Chumash Casino July 14

Comedian Marlon Wayans will bring his North American stand-up tour, “Microphone Fiend,” to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, July 14 at the Chumash Casino Resort.

After years of success in TV and film, Wayans launched his first stand-up comedy special, “Woke-ish,” on Netflix in 2018 and followed with three more on HBO Max, including his latest, “God Loves Me,” which was released earlier this year.

0
0
0
0
0