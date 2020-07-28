About Town: Updated list of Lompoc events, services affected by coronavirus outbreak

About Town: Updated list of Lompoc events, services affected by coronavirus outbreak

  • Updated

Coronavirus prompts widespread cancellations, postponements, changes in services

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, local events have been canceled, postponed or otherwise altered in an effort to maintain social distancing and limit the spread of this coronavirus. Here is an updated list of Lompoc-area events that have been affected, plus services available during the health crisis:

  • The city of Lompoc has begun phased reopenings of some of its Recreation Division facilities and programs. For more information, call the Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.
  • The city of Lompoc has established an emergency operations center to help keep residents informed about issues related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To access the center, which is not physically open to the public, call 805-875-8071.
  • The Community Track and Field at Huyck Stadium, although completed, has not been opened to the public. Officials expect to do so when it is deemed safe by public health authorities.
  • The Lompoc Elks Lodge has been temporarily closed and all upcoming blood drives at the facility have been canceled at this time.
  • Superior Home Health & Senior Services, which is based in Lompoc, is helping seniors with prescription pickups, light grocery shopping and other errands that are deemed essential. After beginning the services in Lompoc, the company has since expanded to offer them in the Santa Maria and Solvang areas. The services will be provided from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Anyone who would like to utilize them is encouraged to call 805-737-4357.
  • The Lompoc Food Pantry, which is run by Catholic Charities, has continued to operate during the pandemic, but clients are no longer allowed inside the building and are now being processed at the window near the entrance. The operating hours for the Food Pantry, located at 325 North Second St., are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call the Food Pantry at 805-736-6226.
  • The Lompoc Museum has closed until further notice.
  • The Valley of Flowers Half-Century Club has closed its doors indefinitely. Club leaders said they plan to resume the club's Friday night bingo, bunco and birthday bingo as soon as they are able.
  • The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce closed its office to visitors. Chamber staff will be available during regular business hours by phone, email or appointment from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (excluding lunch break from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.) on weekdays.

