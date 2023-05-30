Lompoc Unified seniors set to graduate
Lompoc Unified 2023 commencement ceremonies will take place as follows:
Maple High School graduation Wednesday, June 7, at 2 p.m. on the campus field;
Cabrillo High School graduation Friday, June 9, at 1 p.m. on the campus football field;
Lompoc High School graduation Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. at Huyck Stadium.
For additional information, visit www.lusd.org and select the campus of interest.
'Juneteenth' Community Market planned
Old Town Lompoc will celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday, June 17 with an all-day Community Market, featuring a day of live music, vendors, food, and free activities for kids.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will be on the 100 block of South H Street.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.
Rocket Town Comic Con debuts in June
Lompoc is set to host its inaugural comic book and multi-genre entertainment convention 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11 at the Lompoc Middle School Gym, 234 S. N St.
The weekend convention, featuring all things related to comic book culture, invites fans to gather and meet creators, actors, entertainment industry experts — and each other.
Admission is $10 each day or $50 for the weekend. Children under 12 years of age and first responders are free, according to the event website.
For vendor registration or to purchase tickets, visit rockettowncomiccon.com
NatureTrack Film Festival film submissions open
Film submissions are being accepted for the NatureTrack Film Festival through Friday, June 30.
The 3-day program themed "Igniting Passion for Nature Through Film" will include both feature-length and short films in a wide variety of genres and subjects including documentary, narrative, animation, experimental, conservation, outdoors adventure, student films, and more.
Film submissions can be made at Filmfreeway.com.
Though the annual event's roots are in Los Olivos, this year's event will debut at the Metropolitan Fairview Theatre in Goleta from Friday through Sunday, Oct. 6-8.
A one-day film event, "Best of the Fest," will be held in Los Olivos the following weekend with further details to be announced.
For more information including ticket and pass sales, submissions, and more, visit naturetrackfilmfestival.org or call 805-886-2047.
Lompoc Pops Orchestra season final concert
The final concert of the season is set for Monday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m., featuring the best of Gershwin and highlighting the Flower Festival queen and her court.
Concerts are free for children 12 and under, and full-time students are admitted for $5 with student ID at the door.
Solvang Festival Theater to host special performance of 'Emma'
The curtains will go up on a special opening performance of Emma at the newly renovated outdoor Solvang Festival Theater on Saturday, June 24, for an evening of fun under the stars.
Proceeds from the event benefit the PCPA Scholarship Appeal, which provides financial support for PCPA interns in training at the regional theatre.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and will include a pre-show reception with charcuterie boxes, as well as intermission hospitality with cookies and hot beverages.
For tickets and information, call 805-928-7731, ext. 4109, or visit pcpa.org/events.
Flower Festival, parade return in June
Lompoc's Flower Festival Parade will kick off Saturday, June 24, at 10 a.m., starting at 'H' and College streets, and proceeding down 'H', turning right onto Ocean Avenue and ending at Ryon Park.
The accompanying annual festival, which kicks off Thursday, June 22, will run through Sunday, June 25 at Ryon Memorial Park, 800 W. Ocean Ave.
The four-day festival features games, carnival rides, vendors, food booths and a schedule of live musical performances by local musicians.
Entrance tickets are $5 per person and admission is free to children 12 years and under.
Those interested in renting a vendor booth at the festival can download and print an application at www.lompocvalleyfestivals.com/flower-festival/applications, or pick one up at the association office.
For more information, contact festival organizers at 805-735-8511.
For a list of participating food vendors, updates, and a live entertainment schedule, visit lompocvalleyfestivals.com.