AARP volunteers offering free tax prep services
Lompoc AARP Foundation IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers is providing free tax preparation services to all taxpayers now through Friday, April 14.
The 2022 tax deadline is Tuesday, April 18, with a filing extension granted by the IRS to residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo as part of a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declaration that offers tax relief to those California counties affected by the recent winter storms.
Members of the community are invited to drop off tax documents on Mondays or Fridays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Dick DeWees Senior Center, 1120 West Ocean Ave., Lompoc.
No appointment is necessary, and services are offered on a first come first served basis.
Documents to be left with tax preparers after proof of identification and social security number is provided include all 2022 tax documentation and 2021 tax returns.
Once a client's return is completed, pickup will be arranged.
The service is free of charge and open to all taxpayers.
Tax Aide is currently recruiting additional staff as either a volunteer tax preparer or as a greeter/in-processor. Training will be provided for either position.
For more information, call 805-430-9448.
Annual Flower Festival set for June 22-25
The Lompoc Valley Festival Association has announced this year's Flower Festival — themed "Country Road" — is set for Thursday through Sunday, June 22-25.
Applications for vendors booths, food vendors and entertainers are being accepted and can be accessed at www.lompocvalleyfestivals.com/flower-festival/applications
Lompoc Valley Restaurant Week kicks off Feb. 20
Lompoc's 8th annual Restaurant Week will kick off Monday, Feb. 20 and run through Sunday, Feb. 26, offering foodies of all ages a 7-day celebration of libation and culinary creativity.
During that week, participating eateries will offer dinning specials for $20.23, plus tax and tip, that could include a prix-fixe meal, a two-for-one dining option, or a special event or wine/beer flight at participating tasting rooms.
For a list of participating locations, visit explorelompoc.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/RW-Menus.pdf
Lompoc Rotary hosting annual wine event
Area wine and beer lovers are invited to stop by the 37th annual Lompoc Rotary Club auction and wine tasting event, featuring a variety of tastings from over 30 local wineries and breweries and on-site food purveyors.
The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building, 100 E. Locust Ave.
Cost to attend is a $75 donation which goes to support several community projects, including a special focus on the Lompoc Trails Committee, a group responsible for creating the new hiking and biking trails near Bodger Trail.
Items up for bid in the live and silent fundraising auctions include vacations, special wine and golf packages, cooking classes, jewelry, and "a little something for everyone," said Heather Bedford, Rotary club president.
Tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of the event, as well as at South Side Coffee Co., Inklings Printing Co., The Book Store, and through members of the Lompoc Rotary Club, and online at LompocRotary.com
LHS alumni scholarship deadline April 24
Lompoc High School Alumni Association is offering three $1,000 scholarships for Lompoc High School graduating seniors and graduates who are attending college or vocational school.
Scholarship eligibility requirements for Lompoc High School graduates who are currently enrolled in at least 12 units at a university, community college or vocational school include membership in the Lompoc High School Alumni Association.
Applications must be submitted by Monday, April 24.
Graduating seniors must have attended Lompoc High School from grade 9-12 and be a dependent of a member of the Lompoc High School Alumni Association in order to qualify. The deadline to submit applications is Monday, March 13.
Applications for college students are available at the Lompoc High School counseling office, 515 West College Ave., or download the college student application at lompochighalumni.com. Further questions can be directed to Rosa Chavez at lhsmom54@yahoo.com.
Any Lompoc High School graduate interested in becoming a member of the Lompoc High School Alumni Association can visit www.lompochighalumni.com. A lifetime membership costs $30.
Lompoc Library issues call for local artists; applications due Feb. 16
The Lompoc Public Library has issued a call for artists who would like to be considered as featured exhibitors at the library’s Grossman Gallery during 2022-24 calendar years.
All Central Coast artists 18 years and older are invited to apply before the Thursday, Feb. 16 deadline. Exceptions to the age requirement are granted at the discretion of the Art Advisory Committee.
Artists who would like to be considered must deliver at least six framed/ finished exhibit-ready pieces to the Grossman Gallery between 4 and 4:30 p.m. Feb. 16, and retrieve them after 6 p.m. once the Lompoc Public Library’s Art Advisory Committee has concluded its meeting to evaluate submissions.
Properly framed work samples will be evaluated for technique, expression and stylish achievement, according to committee guidelines.
Exhibits can include two-dimensional paintings, photography and mixed media, and must not protrude more than 6 inches from the wall when hung.
The duration of each artist exhibition is estimated to be one to two months. One- and two-person shows are permitted.
In addition, a smaller-scale exhibition also will be hosted at the Village Library in Vandenberg Village, 3755 Constellation Road, as a continuation of the Grossman Gallery's featured event.
The Grossman Gallery is located at 501 E. North Ave., inside of the Lompoc Public Library.
For more information, contact Art Advisory Committee Chair Sherrie Chavez at 805-757-1485 or the library administration at 805-875-8787, or go to cityoflompoc.com/library.