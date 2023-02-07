AARP volunteers offering free tax prep services

Lompoc AARP Foundation IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers is providing free tax preparation services to all taxpayers now through Friday, April 14. 

The 2022 tax deadline is Tuesday, April 18, with a filing extension granted by the IRS to residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo as part of a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declaration that offers tax relief to those California counties affected by the recent winter storms.

