Annual Jack Atkin Memorial Blood Drive set for Sept. 17
In response to the supply shortage in Santa Barbara County, Coldwell Banker Select Realty of Lompoc will host its second Jack Atkin Memorial Blood Drive on Saturday, Sept. 17.
A Vitalant bloodmobile will set up at 129 W. Central Ave. from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To schedule at appointment, visit donors.vitalant.org and use blood drive code: atkin
Judy Carmichael to perform for Lompoc Concert Association's 75th anniversary season
The Lompoc Concert Association is celebrating 75 years in the community this year and will welcome a host of talent to the concert stage.
Kicking off the season is stride and swing pianist Judy Carmichael who will perform live at First United Methodist Church in Lompoc at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
The church is located at 925 North F Street.
According to a concert spokeswoman, Carmichael's high-energy program is a romp through the Great American Songbook combined with her famed wit and humor.
The Grammy Award-nominated pianist, singer, songwriter and radio host — having shared the stage with artists such as Melissa Etheridge, Michael Feinstein, Steve Ross and the Smothers Brothers — has been featured at world-renowned venues around the world such as Carnegie Hall and the Guggenheim Museum in Venice.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $5 for students with ID and $15 for active duty military.
Tickets can be purchased at the door with cash, credit card or check.
Advance tickets are available via mail: Lompoc Concert Association, P.O. Box 1557, Lompoc, CA 93438.
For more information, contact the association at 805-588-5971, or visit www.lompocconcert.org.
Parks and Recreation scholarship program available to residents
The city of Lompoc is offering scholarships to qualifying Lompoc Parks and Recreation program participants through a Community Development Block Grant program.
The program is open to all ages.
A CDBG Human Services grant of $15,000 is available to assist 250 low-income recreation program participants.
Full scholarships are offered for a limited time and while funds last.
Those interested in applying to the program should fill out a one-page application and self-certify to a low-income status online at portal.neighborlysoftware.com/LOMPOCCA/participant.
Every 10th applicant will be contacted to submit verification of certification.
For more information on the program, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/economic-community-development.
Lompoc Aquatic Center to offer swim instructor training in September
The Lompoc Recreation Division will offer a trio of free swim instructor training classes in September at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.
The classes, which are being held to train instructor candidates to teach courses in the city's swim lesson programs, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17; and from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.
Candidates must be 16 and demonstrate proficiency at swimming by floating on their back and treading water for 1 minute. They also must demonstrate front crawl (freestyle), back crawl (backstroke) and breaststroke.
Participants will be presented with an overview of the Lompoc Aquatic Center swim lesson programs, skills practice of stroke techniques and given practice teaching assignments.
The practice teaching assignments will give participants experience in teaching program materials, including making presentations, conducting demonstrations, organizing, class management and evaluating participant progression.
Participants also will have the opportunity to shadow an instructor during actual swim classes.
Participants should note that the three-day course provides the training needed to teach swim classes at the Lompoc Aquatic Center. No nationally recognized certification will be given upon training completion, and the training is not transferable to other aquatic facilities. Participants who complete the training will have the opportunity to apply for a position as a swim instructor at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Registration for the class can be completed at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., by phone at 805-875-8100, or online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation. A valid email address is required when registering for the course.