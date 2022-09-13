Annual Jack Atkin Memorial Blood Drive set for Sept. 17

In response to the supply shortage in Santa Barbara County, Coldwell Banker Select Realty of Lompoc will host its second Jack Atkin Memorial Blood Drive on Saturday, Sept. 17.

A Vitalant bloodmobile will set up at 129 W. Central Ave. from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

