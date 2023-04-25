Alpha Club Spring Garden Tour May 6
Lompoc's eighth annual Spring Garden Tour hosted by the Alpha Club will take place Saturday, May 6 from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring four local properties for touring.
According to club chair Donna Dimock, this year's event is "something a little different."
Event attendees will be invited to take a self-guided tour of the four properties, including Lompoc Valley Cooling, for a firsthand glimpse of how fresh vegetables from local fields are processed for the stores.
Refreshments will be served during the tour at the Lompoc Alpha Club, located at 704 E. Ocean St.
Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased by calling club members Maxine at 805-736-1645, or Donna at 805-736-3390.
Tickets are also available at Lompoc Valley Florist, 322-A North H Street, and Elna’s Dress Shop, 1673 Copenhagen Dr. in Solvang.
Senior Health Expo slated for May 19
Lompoc Hospital District Foundation and other community sponsors will host a cost-free senior health expo on Friday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
The expo is a comprehensive annual event for older adults and their caregivers featuring cost-free health screenings, various activities, and opportunities to learn about nutrition and health, and connect with resources and experts.
Attendees will have access to health checks, including cholesterol and blood sugar, blood pressure, vision and balance testing.
Lunch will be served and door prizes will be given to winners.
Additional sponsors include Lompoc Valley Medical Center, CommUnify, Visiting Angels, CenCal Health, Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (LCVHO), Family Service Agency and Coast Caregiver Resource Center.
Free transportation to and from the event will be provided by City of Lompoc Transit (COLT). Transportation can be arranged by calling 805-875-8098 or 805-736-7666.
For more information about the event, contact 805-875-8098.
Mother/daughter afternoon tea May 7
The City of Lompoc will host its annual Mother/ Daughter Afternoon Tea on May 7 featuring tea and treats, as well as a a range of activities including a princess sing-along, games and a photo booth.
Past and present Lompoc Flower Festival queen candidates are expected to make a special appearance alongside special guest Kaitlyn Chui.
The event will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Dick Dewees Community Center, 1120 West Ocean Ave.
Tickets are $25 per adult, $15 for first child and $10 for each additional child, and can be purchased at City Hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Anderson Rec Center form 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Flower Festival queens contest.
LUSD middle schools adopting science curriculum
Lompoc Unified School District will be adopting a new science curriculum for middle school students for the 2023-24 school year.
Teacher and student editions as of Monday will be on public display through May 1, at the Lompoc Public Library.
New math curriculum for pre-K students
Lompoc Unified School District will be adopting a new math curriculum for pre-K students for the 2023-24 school year.
Teacher and student editions as of Monday will be on public display through May 1, at the Lompoc Public Library.