Funding availability apps open for nonprofits
The city of Lompoc has issued a Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA), which makes funds available to nonprofit agencies and other organizations under the Federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and local Human Service Funds for the 2022-24 fiscal year.
Grants will be awarded at a $15,000 minimum.
In order to apply for funding, interested applicants must attend a virtual mandatory pre-application workshop and community needs assessment Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 10:30 a.m.
The meeting will be held via Zoom at www.zoom.us/join or can be accessed by telephone at 1-669-900-6833 using ID No. 897 0205 8835 and passcode 544306.
Copies of the CDBG application and application instructions are available on the city’s website at www.cityoflompoc.com. Applications also can be electronically mailed by request.
The deadline for submittal of completed applications is 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.
All applications must be submitted using the Neighborly Software Program to the Community Development Division, located at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc, CA 93436.
For more information, call the Community Development Department at 805-875-8245 or email c_ovalle@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Certified nursing assistant training program accepting apps
Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s skilled nursing facility, the Comprehensive Care Center, is seeking applicants now for its Nursing Assistant Training Program.
The program begins in November and concludes in February.
This opportunity gives applicants a diverse and comprehensive education as a Certified Nursing Assistant.
At the conclusion of the course, students will complete a state CNA certification examination.
Program applicants must be a high school graduate, or equivalent with a GED and at least 18 years old.
Applicants may be called for an interview and if chosen for the program, must pass a physical exam which includes a drug screen, background check, provide two references, and documentation of ability to legally work for LVMC, along with COVID-19 vaccination status.
Those accepted into the program will be encouraged to apply for open CNA positions at the Comprehensive Care Center upon successful completion of the program and passage of the state exam.
Students must attend three mandatory days of classes each week of the program for nine weeks, completing 160 hours of Theory and Clinical education.
The course includes a preliminary three weeks of companion care at the CCC prior to the start of coursework.
The program classes will take place on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
During on-site classroom training, students will learn all aspects of patient care, through lectures and via hands-on demonstrations. Students will then have clinical training, providing care directly to residents in the facility.
Applications are available at www.lompocvmc.com under the “Careers” heading. Go to the CCC and search for “Nurse Assistant Training Program” (NATP).
Lompoc Friends of the Library book sale
The Friends of the Lompoc Library System will host a fall book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Lompoc Library's Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave.
The sale will include hardback and paperback books, CDs, videos, DVDs and audiobooks, according to the announcement.
Ahead of the event, a special preview sale for members only will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. A membership may be purchased at the door.
Donations are accepted year-round except during the week of the book sale, Oct. 20-22.
For more information or to volunteer at the sale, contact Donna Dimock at 805-736-3390.
Lompoc Friends of the Library annual meeting
The Friends of the Lompoc Library will hold their annual meeting and election of officers at 2 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 26 at the Lompoc Library, 501 East North Ave. in the Grossman Gallery.
All members are invited to attend.
Current nominees are Leslie Sevier for the role of vice president and Bob Glasgow for treasurer.
Members can suggest other nominees by emailing to lomfriends@blackgold.org no later than Oct. 21.
Nominations will also be taken from the floor during the meeting.
For more information, contact Donna Dimock, publicity chair, at 805-736-3390.
City to host 'Make a Difference' project day
The Lompoc Parks and Rec department is inviting members of the public to attend the city's annual “Make A Difference” community event on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Make A Difference Day will take place at the City of Lompoc Corporate Yard, 1300 W. Laurel Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon.
From the corporate yard, groups will head to various project sites. Community members are urged to participate as individuals or in groups.
Complimentary lunch will be available to particiapants.
For more information, contact Parks and Rec at 805-875-8100.