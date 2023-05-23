Artesia Museum Schoolhouse open house set for Saturday

Lompoc's historic Artesia Schoolhouse will open its doors from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27, for locals to visit and learn about the town's history. There is no charge, but a $1 donation is appreciated.

The schoolhouse was built in 1876 and was the first county school in use in the Lompoc Valley until its closure in 1961.

