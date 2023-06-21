Artesia Museum Schoolhouse open house Saturday
Lompoc's historic Artesia Schoolhouse will open its doors from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, for visitors to learn about the town's history.
The schoolhouse was built in 1876 and was the first county school in use in the Lompoc Valley until its closure in 1961.
On view are old school desks, ink wells, old books and even a dollhouse made to look like Artesia with students at their desks.
The school museum is located at 115 W. Chestnut Ave., and will be open on the fourth Saturday of each month.
There is no charge but a small donation of $1 is appreciated.
For more information, call 805-736-9442.
Lompoc Aquatic Center open for daily swim
The Lompoc Aquatic Center is open daily for recreation swim from 1-3 p.m. through Aug. 11.
Swim pass prices are as follows: $1 for younger than 2, $4.50 for children 2 to 17, $5 for adults, $4 for seniors 60+, and $3.50 for military members with I.D.
Presales start at 12:30 p.m. each day.
Additional information on the Lompoc Aquatic Center is available online at www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/parks-recreation/lompoc-aquatic-center.
For more information, contact the aquatic center at 805-875-8100.
Volunteen program applications now open
The Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division is offering an opportunity for teens age 13-15 to get involved in their community while receiving work experience and leadership training throughout the summer.
The Volunteen program is available for high school students between the ages of 13-15, and will provide them with on-the-job training this summer.
The training will enable teenagers to acquire new skills, learn responsibility, and gain volunteer hours which may help them acquire scholarships and/or employment, according to Parks and Rec.
Those interested must submit a volunteer application and pass an oral interview.
To request an application or obtain additional information, contact Johanna Kinard at 805-875-8089, or email: j_kinard@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Marlon Wayans to perform at Chumash Casino
Comedian Marlon Wayans will bring his North American stand-up tour, “Microphone Fiend,” to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, July 14 at the Chumash Casino Resort.
After years of success in TV and film, Wayans launched his first stand-up comedy special, “Woke-ish,” on Netflix in 2018 and followed with three more on HBO Max, including his latest, “God Loves Me,” which was released earlier this year.
He has now embarked on a summer tour that includes one special night at the Chumash Casino Resort.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.
Tickets for the show are $39, $49, $59, $64 and $69, and can be purchased online at www.chumashcasino.com.
Kiwanis Club golf tournament July 14
Lompoc Parks and Rec will host the 18th annual golf tournament in coordination with the Kiwanis Club on Friday, July 14, at Mission Club Golf Course.
The deadline to register is Monday, July 10.
The tournament — which features lunch, dinner, hors d’oeuvres, awards, raffles, mulligans and golf — benefits youth recreation scholarships and other youth enrichment programs, according to event organizers.
Golf enthusiasts of varying skill levels are encouraged to include a group of friends for the contest's four-person scramble.
Check-in time is 11 a.m., with shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.
Fees are $65 for Mission Club members; $125 per-person; $150 tee sponsors (includes tee sign); $600 business sponsors (includes tee sign and four golfers).
Registration can be done online at www.apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.
This year’s tournament sponsor is Kingsway Financial Advisors, with additional sponsorship opportunities still available.
For more information, Recreation Supervisor Chad Dawson at 805-875-8092.