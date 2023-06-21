Artesia Museum Schoolhouse open house Saturday

Lompoc's historic Artesia Schoolhouse will open its doors from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, for visitors to learn about the town's history. 

The schoolhouse was built in 1876 and was the first county school in use in the Lompoc Valley until its closure in 1961.

