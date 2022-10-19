Artesia Museum Schoolhouse open house slated for Saturday
Lompoc's historic Artesia Schoolhouse will open its doors from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for locals to visit and learn about the town's history. There is no charge, but a $1 donation is appreciated.
The schoolhouse was built in 1876 and was the first county school in use in the Lompoc Valley until its closure in 1961.
On view are old school desks, ink wells, old books and even a dollhouse made to look like Artesia with students at their desks.
The school museum is located at 115 W. Chestnut Ave., and will be open on the fourth Saturday of each month.
For more information, call 805-588-6458.
City to host 'Make a Difference' project day
The Lompoc Parks and Rec department is inviting members of the public to attend the city's annual “Make A Difference” community event on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Make A Difference Day will take place at the City of Lompoc Corporate Yard, 1300 W. Laurel Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon.
From the corporate yard, groups will head to various project sites. Community members are urged to participate as individuals or in groups.
Complimentary lunch will be available to participants.
For more information, contact Parks and Rec at 805-875-8100.
Registration for Lompoc Christmas parade open
Applications for this year’s Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade, themed “Holiday Nights, Lights & Sights,” are now available to the public.
Individuals, groups or businesses interested in participating in the parade must complete and submit an application no later than Monday, Nov. 21, to the Parks and Rec Division, located at 125 W. Walnut Ave.
The parade is slated for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
The parade will march down H Street through the heart of Lompoc before turning west on Ocean Avenue and heading South to I Street.
After the parade, participants and spectators are invited to gather at Centennial Park, at the corner of Cypress and H Street, where parade winners will be announced.
Lighting of the community Christmas tree at Centennial Park also will take place, and there will be a chance to visit with Santa.
Applications will be available online at www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/recreation, and also at the Anderson Rec Center during regular business hours.
For more information, call 805-875-8100.
Funding availability apps open for nonprofits
The city of Lompoc has issued a Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA), which makes funds available to nonprofit agencies and other organizations under the Federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and local Human Service Funds for the 2022-24 fiscal year.
Grants will be awarded at a $15,000 minimum.
In order to apply for funding, interested applicants must attend a virtual mandatory pre-application workshop and community needs assessment Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 10:30 a.m.
The meeting will be held via Zoom at www.zoom.us/join or can be accessed by telephone at 1-669-900-6833 using ID No. 897 0205 8835 and passcode 544306.
Copies of the CDBG application and application instructions are available on the city’s website at www.cityoflompoc.com. Applications also can be electronically mailed by request.
The deadline for submittal of completed applications is 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.
All applications must be submitted using the Neighborly Software Program to the Community Development Division, located at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc, CA 93436.
For more information, call the Community Development Department at 805-875-8245 or email c_ovalle@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Lompoc Friends of the Library book sale
The Friends of the Lompoc Library System will host a fall book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Lompoc Library's Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave.
The sale will include hardback and paperback books, CDs, videos, DVDs and audiobooks, according to the announcement.
Ahead of the event, a special preview sale for members only will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. A membership may be purchased at the door.
Donations are accepted year-round except during the week of the book sale, Oct. 20-22.
For more information or to volunteer at the sale, contact Donna Dimock at 805-736-3390.