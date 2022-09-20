Artesia Museum Schoolhouse open house slated for Saturday
Lompoc's historic Artesia Schoolhouse will open its doors from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, for locals to visit and learn about the town's history. There is no charge, but a $1 donation is appreciated.
The schoolhouse was built in 1876 and was the first county school in use in the Lompoc Valley until its closure in 1961.
On view are old school desks, ink wells, old books and even a dollhouse made to look like Artesia with students at their desks.
The school museum is located at 115 W. Chestnut Ave., and will be open on the fourth Saturday of each month.
For more information, call 805-588-6458.
Longoria Winery debuts renovated tasting room
Longoria Wines in Lompoc will debut its recently renovated tasting room with a grand re-opening celebration from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, featuring live music, a food truck and Longoria wine.
The tasting room — located at 415 E. Chestnut Ave. — was originally a farmhouse built in 1913 that then became the JM Club, a diatomaceous earth-mining operation.
In 1982, Rick Longoria established the location as a winery with the vision of producing artisanal wines from Santa Barbara County vineyards.
Earlier this year, Longoria and his wife, Diana, sold the tasting room to Brooke and Lindsey Christian who plan to carry on the tradition of being family-owned and operated and dedicated to quality wine.
"With a tradition of 40 years of artistry in winemaking, we want to ensure the hospitality we offer helps showcase our wines," Brooke Christian said. "We are excited to be able to offer an elevated experience when tasting our wines and visiting Lompoc."
Trick or Treat event slated for Oct. 29
Local businesses are being sought to participate in Lompoc's annual Old Town Trick or Treat community event slated for Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The deadline to register is Sept. 30 in order to be placed on the Trick or Treat map.
All businesses within the Lompoc Valley, including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, are invited to participate in handing out candy to local trick-or-treaters, either from their place of business or from a booth at Centennial Park.
Businesses interested in participating can contact the Chamber at 805-736-4567 or email memebrship@lompoc.com
The event is hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau in collaboration with City of Lompoc Recreation Division.
Parks and Recreation scholarship program available to residents
The city of Lompoc is offering scholarships to qualifying Lompoc Parks and Recreation program participants through a Community Development Block Grant program.
The program is open to all ages.
A CDBG Human Services grant of $15,000 is available to assist 250 low-income recreation program participants.
Full scholarships are offered for a limited time and while funds last.
Every tenth applicant will be contacted to submit verification of certification.