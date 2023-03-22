Artesia Museum Schoolhouse open house set for Saturday
Lompoc's historic Artesia Schoolhouse will open its doors from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 25, for locals to visit and learn about the town's history. There is no charge, but a $1 donation is appreciated.
The schoolhouse was built in 1876 and was the first county school in use in the Lompoc Valley until its closure in 1961.
On view are old school desks, ink wells, old books and even a dollhouse made to look like Artesia with students at their desks.
The school museum is located at 115 W. Chestnut Ave., and will be open on the fourth Saturday of each month.
For more information, call 805-736-9442.
Lompoc Wine Factory to host Empty Bowls painting event
Lompoc Wine Factory will host a bowl painting party Sunday, April 2 at 1 p.m. at 321 N. D St., Lompoc.
Members of the public 21 years of age and older are invited to attend and paint bowls to be featured at this year's Lompoc Empty Bowls event.
Tickets are $20 per person and include a glass of local wine. All proceeds support the Foodbank in the Lompoc community.
Lompoc Aquatic Center to offer swim instructor training
The Lompoc Recreation Division will offer a trio of free swim instructor training classes in September at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.
The deadline to register is Wednesday, April 12.
The classes, which are to train instructor candidates to teach courses in the city's swim lesson programs, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 14; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15; and from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 17.
Candidates must be 16 and demonstrate proficiency at swimming by floating on their back and treading water for 1 minute. They also must demonstrate front crawl (freestyle), back crawl (backstroke) and breaststroke.
Participants will be presented with an overview of the Lompoc Aquatic Center swim lesson programs, stroke techniques and given practice teaching assignments.
The practice teaching assignments will give participants experience in teaching program materials including making presentations, conducting demonstrations, organizing, class management and evaluating participant progression.
Participants also will have the opportunity to shadow an instructor during actual swim classes.
Participants should note that the three-day course provides the training needed to teach swim classes at the Lompoc Aquatic Center. No nationally recognized certification will be given upon training completion, and the training is not transferable to other aquatic facilities. Participants who complete the training will have the opportunity to apply for a position as a swim instructor at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Registration for the class can be completed at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., by phone at 805-875-8100, or online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation. A valid email address is required when registering for the course.
Easter Egg Hunt set for April 18
The city of Lompoc will host its annual communitywide Easter Egg Hunt for ages 12 and younger on Saturday, April 16, at River Park.
The free event is being put on by the the Lompoc Recreation Division in collaboration with the Kiwanis Club of Lompoc, which will be offering a hot dog lunch for sale.
The festivities will be held in the American Legion Area of River Park, located at Highway 246 and Sweeney Road.
Participants are asked to bring their own basket or bag to collect chocolate eggs. A visit from the Easter Bunny is scheduled and opportunities for photos will be available.
Egg hunts will be organized by age groups as follows:
• Ages 3 and under: 10 and 11 a.m.
• Ages 4 to 5: 10:15 and 11:15 a.m.
• Ages 6 through 8: 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.
• Ages 9 through 12: 10:45 and 11:45 a.m.
Questions should be directed to the Lompoc Recreation Division at 875-8100.
AARP volunteers offering free tax prep
Lompoc AARP Foundation IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers is providing free tax preparation services to all taxpayers now through Friday, April 14.
The 2022 tax deadline is Tuesday, April 18, with a filing extension granted by the IRS to residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties as part of a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declaration that offers tax relief to those California counties affected by recent winter storms. AARP, however, will not be offering filing services beyond April 14.
Members of the community are invited to drop off tax documents on Mondays or Fridays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Dick DeWees Senior Center, 1120 West Ocean Ave., Lompoc.
No appointment is necessary, and services are offered on a first come first served basis.
Documents to be left with tax preparers after proof of identification and social security number is provided include all 2022 tax documentation and 2021 tax returns.
Once a client's return is completed, pickup will be arranged.
The service is free of charge and open to all taxpayers.
Tax Aide is recruiting additional staff as either a volunteer tax preparer or as a greeter/in-processor. Training will be provided for either position.
For more information, call 805-430-9448.