Artesia Schoolhouse open house set for Saturday
Lompoc's historic Artesia Schoolhouse will open its doors from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, for locals to visit and learn about the town's history.
There is no charge, but a $1 donation is appreciated.
The schoolhouse was built in 1876 and was the first county school in use in the Lompoc Valley until its closure in 1961. On view are old school desks, ink wells, old books and even a dollhouse made to look like Artesia with students at their desks.
The school museum is located at 115 W. Chestnut Ave., and will be open on the fourth Saturday of each month.
For more information, call 805-736-9442.
Council seeking community input on goals, budget priorities
The Lompoc City Council is seeking the community's input as the council establishes its 2023-25 goals and budget priorities that will guide future budget discussions and decisions made by the council.
Lompoc residents and business owners are asked to complete the online 2023-25 Goals and Budget Priorities Survey, which will be available at www.cityoflompoc.com until 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6.
Members of the public without internet access are welcome to use the computers at the Lompoc Public Library or at Lompoc City Hall.
SB Foundation bookmobile to expand 'Honor Book' collection
A $1,500 grant provided by the Santa Barbara Foundation will assist the Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile to expand its “Honor Book” collection for children without library cards, ensuring that every child who boards the bookmobile is able to leave with a book they are excited about, the Lompoc Library recently announced.
The collection is expected to arrive in the spring.
The Lompoc Public Library thanks the Santa Barbara Foundation for the generous contribution, and all who donate to the library, supporting programs and services.
Fire Department accepting vendor apps for fireworks stands
Vendor applications now are being accepted from established nonprofit organizations within Lompoc's city limits to sell "safe-and-sane" fireworks.
Qualified applicants will be chosen through a lottery method for one of six stands located within the city limits, according to local officials. First priority will be given to new applicants.
Applications are available on the city's website at www.cityoflompoc.com, and hard copies will be available at Lompoc Fire Station 51, 115 South G St., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. An adult representative of the applying organization must pick up applications at the fire station.
The deadline to submit an application either online via the city's website or in person at Lompoc Fire Station 51 is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Applicants will be notified by Feb. 15 if their application did not meet the requirements for consideration, officials said.
The lottery for determining which qualifying nonprofit organizations will receive firework sale permits is set to take place Feb. 23.
All nonprofit organizations whose applications have been selected will have until March 31 to submit the required information.
Nonprofit groups granted a permit in 2022 are not typically eligible for this year's lottery but still can apply for a potential alternate position in the instance there are fewer than six new applicants accepted and approved.
For questions about the process, contact 805-875-8063.
LHS alumni scholarship deadline April 24
Lompoc High School Alumni Association is offering three $1,000 scholarships for Lompoc High School graduating seniors and graduates who are attending college or vocational school.
Scholarship eligibility requirements for Lompoc High School graduates who are currently enrolled in at least 12 units at a university, community college or vocational school include membership in the Lompoc High School Alumni Association.
Applications must be submitted by Monday, April 24.
Graduating seniors must have attended Lompoc High School from grade 9-12 and be a dependent of a member of the Lompoc High School Alumni Association in order to qualify. The deadline to submit applications is Monday, March 13.
Applications for college students are available at the Lompoc High School counseling office, 515 West College Ave., or download the college student application at lompochighalumni.com. Further questions can be directed to Rosa Chavez at lhsmom54@yahoo.com.
Any Lompoc High School graduate interested in becoming a member of the Lompoc High School Alumni Association can visit www.lompochighalumni.com. A lifetime membership costs $30.