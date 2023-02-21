Artesia Museum Schoolhouse open house slated for Saturday
Lompoc's historic Artesia Schoolhouse will open its doors from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, for locals to visit and learn about the town's history. There is no charge, but a $1 donation is appreciated.
The schoolhouse was built in 1876 and was the first county school in use in the Lompoc Valley until its closure in 1961.
On view are old school desks, ink wells, old books and even a dollhouse made to look like Artesia with students at their desks.
The school museum is located at 115 W. Chestnut Ave., and will be open on the fourth Saturday of each month.
For more information, call 805-736-9442.
Lompoc Valley Restaurant Week kicks off
Lompoc's 8th annual Restaurant Week kicked off Monday, Feb. 20 and will run through Sunday, Feb. 26, offering foodies of all ages a 7-day celebration of libation and culinary creativity.
This week, participating eateries will offer dinning specials for $20.23, plus tax and tip, that could include a prix-fixe meal, a two-for-one dining option, or a special event or wine/beer flight at participating tasting rooms and breweries.
For a list of participating locations, visit https://lompoc.com/Restaurant%20Week%202023.pdf
AARP volunteers offering free tax prep services
Lompoc AARP Foundation IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers is providing free tax preparation services to all taxpayers now through Friday, April 14.
The 2022 tax deadline is Tuesday, April 18, with a filing extension granted by the IRS to residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo as part of a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declaration that offers tax relief to those California counties affected by the recent winter storms.
Members of the community are invited to drop off tax documents on Mondays or Fridays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Dick DeWees Senior Center, 1120 West Ocean Ave., Lompoc.
No appointment is necessary, and services are offered on a first come first served basis.
Documents to be left with tax preparers after proof of identification and social security number is provided include all 2022 tax documentation and 2021 tax returns.
Once a client's return is completed, pickup will be arranged.
The service is free of charge and open to all taxpayers.
Tax Aide is recruiting additional staff as either a volunteer tax preparer or as a greeter/in-processor. Training will be provided for either position.
For more information, call 805-430-9448.
Flower Valley Golf Classic seeking teams, sponsors
The Flower Valley Gold Classic Foundation is actively seeking golfers, sponsors and auction donors for this year's Golf Classic event set for Friday, May 12.
Sponsors, such as major sponsor Coast Hills Credit Union who pledged $10,000, an event spokeswoman said, are recognized in the event awards program and listed prominently on a tee sign on the green that will be visible to more than 150 golfers and other visitors the day of the tournament.
Tickets are currently on sale for the day-long event that includes 18 holes of golf, a buffet dinner, and a live and silent auction.
The event will be hosted at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village and is the major fundraising effort for the nonprofit foundation, established in 1990, with this year's proceeds supporting Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
Funds raised will be used to purchase new equipment and materials for LVMC's Rehabilitation Services Department, the Comprehensive Care Center and Lompoc Health – North H Center, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Among the purchases will be equipment to provide physical assistance to patients with limited movement; a ramp to simulate real-world obstacles; speech therapy assessment tools and a treadmill and recumbent bike, to aid with the progression of higher-level activity in the outpatient setting.
Registration for the golf portion of the day is $150 and includes a tee prize, lunch, a round of golf, door prize ticket and a buffet dinner.
Those who would just like to attend the evening banquet around 5:30 p.m. can do so for $30 per ticket.
Tickets can be purchased at LHDFoundation.org/golf
The Foundation is a 501c (3) non-profit organization and donations are tax deductible. The Foundation’s Federal Tax ID # is 77-0262454.
For more information, contact foundation president Alice Milligan at 805-736-4005 or foundation coordinator Susan Xiong at 805-737-5762.
Lompoc offering lifeguard training course
The Lompoc Recreation Division will host a lifeguard training course beginning Friday, March 3, that is available to those 15 years and older.
The deadline to register is Monday, Feb. 27.
A pre-course will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3. The three-day training course will be held from 8:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4, Sunday, March 5, and Sunday, March 12, at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.
The course will be offered in a blended-learning format, consisting of classroom activities, virtual learning and hands-on practice. Participants will learn about accident prevention, lifeguarding techniques, emergency systems, water-rescue skills, basic life support (CPR/AED) and first aid.
Upon course completion, participants will receive an American Red Cross certification in lifeguarding, CPR and first aid.
The fee to register is $200 and may be refunded to Lompoc residents who apply to the program and are hired within 30 days of successfully completing the course, according to recreation officials.
To register, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100, or go to https://apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation. A valid email address is required at registration.