About Town: Bikes 4 Kids fundraiser, New Lompoc pastor to arrive, 'Recognition Grove' nominations being sought

Garage sale fundraiser for Brice Fabing Bikes 4 kids program
The Fabing family of Lompoc is ramping up for the 14th annual Brice Fabing Memorial Bikes 4 Kids Bike Drive. The annual event is held in memory of Brice Fabing, a former Lompoc High School student and athlete who was killed in 2005 at age 17.
To support the drive, the family will be holding a garage sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, through Sunday, Nov. 8, at 1341 Marigold Way, in the Lompoc Glen Ellen neighborhood.
All proceeds of the fundraiser go toward purchasing new bikes and helmets to be distributed to children in Lompoc during the holiday season in December.
New bikes/helmets donations also can dropped off during the garage sale. To make other donation drop-off arrangements, contact 805-735-6350.
Monetary donation also can be made to "Brice Fabing Bikes 4 kids" at CoastHills Credit Union Bank.
Lompoc Valley to welcome new pastor James Cray to True Vine Bible Fellowship
True Vine Bible Fellowship of Lompoc will welcome its new pastor, James Cray, to the community at a meet-and-greet church event to be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the church site, located at 533 Avalon St. #A, Lompoc.
Reservations are required to attend. Space is limited due to COVID-19 safety precautions. To RSVP, email Kim Gayle at kim3180@yahoo.com
Applications sought for 2021 Lompoc Recognition Grove
Applications to nominate individuals for Lompoc’s River Park Recognition Grove are being accepted now until Dec. 31.
The program, which is run by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission, honors Lompoc Valley residents who have made significant contributions to improving the quality of life in the Lompoc Valley as a result of their service.
Applications for Recognition Grove nomination can be obtained on the city of Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission website at www.cityoflompoc.com/home/showdocument?id=30405, and must be submitted as detailed on the application by Dec. 31.
A $300 fee to cover the cost of the bronze recognition plaque must be submitted along with each application, and the fee will be returned to the applicant if their nominee is not selected as one of those chosen for inclusion in Recognition Grove for 2021.
A maximum of three applications will be approved by the commission for recognition each year. No currently seated, elected city official is eligible during their term of office. Remaining applications will be returned to the sponsor, or held for the next year's review and consideration.
The new recognition plaques will be unveiled and acknowledged as part of annual Arbor Day celebrations in the spring of 2021, and awards will be presented to the nominees, family of the nominees or the sponsor of the nominees.
For more information or a hard copy of the application, contact Kathleen Forbes at 805-875-8034.
