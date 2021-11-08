Cabrillo High Aquarium hosting Dec. 1 season's greetings open house
Cabrillo High School Aquarium will host "Season's Greetings: Twinkly Lights," a holiday-themed open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1.
The aquarium will feature decorations for the holidays and colorful animals like vibrant corals. The community event is free and open to the public.
Lompoc Elks Lodge hosting luncheon for veterans, active duty military
Area veterans and active duty military members are invited to attend the Lompoc Elks Lodge free pulled pork luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 11.
Family and guests are invited to attend for a fee of $5.
Those with military displays for show during the luncheon are asked to contact Veterans Service Committee Chairman Richard Moody at 805-736-8866.
Lompoc Chamber of Commerce seeks vendors for national Small Business Saturday
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, in partnership with American Express, will host Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27 in an effort to encourage residents to buy local for a day during the holiday season.
Participating businesses are invited to offer special deals, discounts or promotions to drum up support. Shoppers can download a map of participating local businesses, shop and have their map validated by each vendor. Once customers maps have been validated at four participating businesses, they must be submitted to the Chamber by Dec. 6 for a chance to win a raffle basket.
All businesses within the Lompoc Valley, including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, are invited to participate and donate an item for the gift raffle baskets. The deadline for small businesses to register to participate is Nov. 15, and donated raffle items must be turned in by Thursday, Nov. 18, with no exception.
The cost to register is free for Chamber members and $35 for prospective members and can be completed online at https://qrco.de/bcVS5F or by calling 805-736-4567 or e-mailing Shelby Mathena at shelby@lompoc.com. Payment and promotional gift bag donations must be received by Nov. 18 for businesses to be included on the maps.
Maps will be available for pickup at the Chamber building after Nov. 18 and until Nov. 24.
For more information about Small Business Saturday, visit https://www.americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small
Federal funds available to nonprofit agencies, organizations
The city of Lompoc is making funds available to nonprofit agencies and organizations under the federal Community Development Block Grant program and local Human Service funds for fiscal year 2022-23.
Grants of at least $15,000 will be awarded, according to city officials.
Applications for funding must be submitted by 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, after applicants attend a mandatory preapplication workshop and community needs assessment.
Applications will be available on the city’s website at www.cityoflompoc.com using the Neighborly Software Program.
For more information, contact the Community Development Department at 805-875-8254 or email c_ovalle@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Lompoc job fair set for Nov. 30; open to the public
This year's Lompoc Valley Job Fair will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
Job seekers of all ages are invited, as are local employers that are seeking to hire. There is no fee to participate.
“This is a great opportunity as we all navigate through this COVID economic crisis for qualified job seekers to connect with employers from across the Central Coast," said DeVika Stalling, chamber president and CEO. "We are hoping to have employers from various industries.”
The event also is open to resource agencies and educators that would like to share pertinent information with the local community.
Both businesses and exhibitors who would like to participate are encouraged to preregister for a booth at events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eimw9wjwfb0f2386&llr=pelo6nqab.
The event is sponsored by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Department and the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development board, along with other supporting agencies and organizations.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Valley Chamber at 805-736-4567 or email shelby@lompoc.com.
Chamber's Small Business Support luncheon slated for Nov. 19
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Small Business Support luncheon Friday, Nov. 19, at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
The event is hosted in partnership with the Economic Development Collaborative and is open to all businesses and entrepreneurs interested in starting a business.
The luncheon discussion will focus on no-cost supportive services offered by the EDC Small Business Development Center to every business in Ventura, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties.
Registration is open and will close at noon Friday, Nov. 12. The cost is $25 for Chamber members and $30 for nonmembers. Community members can register online at www.Lompoc.com.
To learn more about luncheons and other Chamber events, visit www.Lompoc.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram at @lompocvalleychamber.