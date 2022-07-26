Empty Bowls fundraiser returning Wednesday to DeWees Center
The 18th annual Lompoc Empty Bowls fundraiser is slated to make a grand return to the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center on Wednesday, July 27, marking the comeback of an indoor gathering for the event since before the pandemic.
The community event serves as the primary fundraiser each year for the Lompoc-area programs offered by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. The event demonstrates the value in nourishing one another — especially the most vulnerable among us, according to organizers.
Similar to years past, attendees who purchase a $25 ticket will gain entry to the community event and have access to a selection of handcrafted ceramic bowls from which to choose and enjoy a simple meal of gourmet soup and bread.
Organizers say that taking the bowl home is meant to serve as a reminder of the meal's purpose: to provide healthy food for those facing hunger in the local community.
Two seating times are available at 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.
The Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center is located at 1120 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc.
Carbajal to host telephone town hall meeting Wednesday
Congressman Salud Carbajal will host a telephone town hall meeting to provide updates to his constituents and take questions from across the three counties he represents.
Residents of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties can join the town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27.
The event also will be broadcast live on the congressman’s website as well as his Twitter and Facebook accounts.
Old Town Market continues through Aug. 12
Old Town Market will continue from 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 12 in the 100 block of South H Street. Dates and themes are as follows:
Aug. 5: Public Safety Night, featuring Lompoc Police Department's car cruise
Aug. 12: Healthy Lompoc Night
The summer program is sponsored by Exxon Mobile.
Long Island medium Theresa Caputo coming to Chumash Casino
Theresa Caputo, star of TLC's “Long Island Medium,” will return for two nights to the Chumash Casino Resort on Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30.
This will be Caputo’s fourth time bringing “The Experience” to the Samala Showroom, with her last visit in January 2020.
She is known for her popular reality TV series, “Long Island Medium,” which premiered in September 2011 and ran for 14 consecutive seasons until 2019.
In addition to her show, Caputo has authored three books, “There’s More to Life Than This: Healing Messages, Remarkable Stories, and Insight About the Other Side from the Long Island Medium” in 2013, “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up: Life-Changing Lessons from Heaven” in 2014, and “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again” in 2017.
Caputo launched her new weekly podcast, “Hey Spirit! with Theresa Caputo,” that features fans, guests and surprise celebrities who call in to receive her psychic readings.
Both shows start at 8 p.m., and tickets are $79, $89, $99, $114 and $129.
The Chumash Casino Resort, located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, is an age 21-and-older venue.