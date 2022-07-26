Empty Bowls fundraiser returning Wednesday to DeWees Center

The 18th annual Lompoc Empty Bowls fundraiser is slated to make a grand return to the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center on Wednesday, July 27, marking the comeback of an indoor gathering for the event since before the pandemic. 

The community event serves as the primary fundraiser each year for the Lompoc-area programs offered by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. The event demonstrates the value in nourishing one another — especially the most vulnerable among us, according to organizers.

