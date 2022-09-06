Chapter 2 Bookstore to hold book signing, storytime event
Lompoc's Chapter 2 Bookstore is hosting a book signing and storytime event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
Two separate reading times are set for 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Local author Jessica Harris will read her picture book "Kitty Kitty Meow Meow" and sign purchased copies.
Attending children must be accompanied by an adult.
The bookstore is located in the Flower Valley Plaza at 1137 North H St., Suite Q.
Annual Jack Atkin Memorial Blood Drive set for Sept. 17
In response to the supply shortage in Santa Barbara County, Coldwell Banker Select Realty of Lompoc will host its second Jack Atkin Memorial Blood Drive on Saturday, Sept. 17.
A Vitalant bloodmobile will set up at 129 W. Central Ave. from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To schedule at appointment, visit donors.vitalant.org and use blood drive code: atkin
Parks and Recreation scholarship program available to residents
The city of Lompoc is offering scholarships to qualifying Lompoc Parks and Recreation program participants through a Community Development Block Grant program.
The program is open to all ages.
A CDBG Human Services grant of $15,000 is available to assist 250 low-income recreation program participants.
Full scholarships are offered for a limited time and while funds last.
Those interested in applying to the program should fill out a one-page application and self-certify to a low-income status online at portal.neighborlysoftware.com/LOMPOCCA/participant.
Every 10th applicant will be contacted to submit verification of certification.
For more information on the program, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/economic-community-development.
Lompoc Aquatic Center to offer swim instructor training in September
The Lompoc Recreation Division will offer a trio of free swim instructor training classes in September at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.
The classes, which are being held to train instructor candidates to teach courses in the city's swim lesson programs, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17; and from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.
Candidates must be 16 and demonstrate proficiency at swimming by floating on their back and treading water for 1 minute. They also must demonstrate front crawl (freestyle), back crawl (backstroke) and breaststroke.
Participants will be presented with an overview of the Lompoc Aquatic Center swim lesson programs, skills practice of stroke techniques and given practice teaching assignments.
The practice teaching assignments will give participants experience in teaching program materials, including making presentations, conducting demonstrations, organizing, class management and evaluating participant progression.
Participants also will have the opportunity to shadow an instructor during actual swim classes.
Participants should note that the three-day course provides the training needed to teach swim classes at the Lompoc Aquatic Center. No nationally recognized certification will be given upon training completion, and the training is not transferable to other aquatic facilities. Participants who complete the training will have the opportunity to apply for a position as a swim instructor at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Registration for the class can be completed at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., by phone at 805-875-8100, or online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation. A valid email address is required when registering for the course.
3rd annual Chalk Festival slated for Oct. 21-23 at Lompoc Airport
The third annual "Lompoc Chalks" Chalk Festival is slated for Oct. 21-23 at the Lompoc Airport, marking its return after a two-year pandemic-induced pause, according to event organizers.
While the 2019 event was held downtown, artists, crafters, musicians and food trucks this year will be invited to the city's airport tarmac, as the venue provides optimal space and premium drawing surface for participating chalk artists, said organizers with the Lompoc Theatre Project.
The event serves as a major fundraiser for the nonprofit group that aims to raise funds to restore and reopen Lompoc's downtown landmark theater.
As in years past, chalk artists can participate individually, in teams, classrooms, etc., and are encouraged to seek out sponsors. If unable to locate a sponsor, organizers will match one with the artist(s), organizers said.
Sponsorship prices range from $150 for a 4-by-6-foot square to $350 for an 8-by-8-foot space. Four additional sponsorship levels are available and range from Bronze ($500) to Major Sponsor ($5,000).
Sponsor registration can be completed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2BHRX7X.
Artist registration can be completed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/YJNFFMX, or a printable form can be downloaded at mcusercontent.com/80a2d4c51404f60613b06462a/images/719c260c-0ba1-ec6a-e4e2-8ac0fdbc7218.jpg.
For questions and updates, visit lompoctheatre.org/chalks, or contact the Lompoc Theatre Project at Lompocchalks@gmail.com.